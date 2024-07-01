Watch CBS News
Local

One dead, another injured after shooting in west Fort Worth

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another at a motel on the city's west side Monday.

Police responded to a call at the Landmark Lodge located in the 7500 block of Camp Bowie West Blvd., just west of Alta Mesa around 3:20 p.m. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

MedStar confirms two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other is receiving medical care, but their condition is unknown at this time. 

The identities of both victims have not yet been released.

Fort Worth Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a possible robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Nathalie Palacios

Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.