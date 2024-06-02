Oncor making progress restoring power for North Texans after severe storms

NORTH TEXAS — Oncor has made significant progress in getting power back on for North Texans following severe storms.

As of Sunday morning, some 14,000 people are still in the dark — mostly in Dallas County. It's a huge improvement from earlier in the week, when more than 650,000 homes and businesses lost power.

The utility company says its crews have been working around the clock to get things back to normal and they expect to be "substantially complete" by Sunday morning.

But in the midst of the crews' efforts, there was a second wave of storms that brought heavy rain, frequent lightning and high winds, which left more people without power. Oncor mentioned those who were impacted by storms Thursday, Friday and Saturday can expect power to be restored by Sunday evening.

Oncor voiced its appreciation for all of the assistance it's gotten from utility partners in other states, "especially in the face of such devastating back-to-back storm impacts and extended outages."

Oncor continues to remind those without power to examine their home electrical equipment such as the meter base and/or weatherhead, to make sure they aren't damaged. If they are, "an electrician will need to make repairs and a city inspection may be required before power can be safely restored."