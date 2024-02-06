Watch CBS News
OMG, Yeah! Usher coming to Dallas to perform live

By Marvin Hurst

DALLAS- Technically, all global regions who claim R&B superstar Usher should know Dallas had him first. He was born in Dallas. Now, he's returning as part of his "Past Present Future" tour this fall.

Presales for the tour start Wednesday, February 7.

Usher Raymond IV started releasing his records in the mid-90s. The 45-year-old has continued to crank out hits like "Yeah," "OMG," "U Got It Bad," "U make me wanna," and "Confessions."

Usher is also the halftime entertainment for this year's Super Bowl.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 6:07 PM CST

