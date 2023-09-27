Olivia Leach joined the CBS News Texas team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2022.

Before moving to North Texas, she was a reporter and fill-in anchor with Spectrum News 1 in Upstate New York, where she reported on stories like the return of polio in the United States and the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting.

Olivia attended George Washington University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in international affairs in 2014. In 2015, she graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

After completing journalism school, Olivia joined the "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir" team as an executive assistant and production assistant, where she covered national stories like Hurricane Harvey and the Parkland school shooting.

Olivia believes that, as a journalist, her job is to not only keep viewers informed but to also give a voice to the communities we serve.

Olivia is a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

As a native New Yorker, she's thrilled to trade her snow boots for cowboy boots as she makes the Lone Star State her new home.

In her free time, Olivia likes cooking, traveling, and exploring new restaurants around North Texas. Although NYC is the home of great pizza, she says nothing beats Texas BBQ.

Olivia is also a huge animal lover and has a rescue cat named Pocoyo.

Want to connect with Olivia? You can find her on Twitter/X and Facebook or send an email to olivia.leach@paramount.com