Ohio man charged with online solicitation of a minor in DFW

DENTON COUNTY - A 61-year-old man from Ohio was arrested for soliciting minors online.

Alexander Ramey of Chillicothe, Ohio, reportedly made contact via the internet with someone he thought to be the mother of a 14-year-old girl on Monday, according to the Denton County Sheriff's office.

According to the DCSO, "the communications were mostly sexual in nature" and escalated to arranging a meeting with the mother and the child "for the purpose of engaging in sex with the minor girl."

The Sheriff's Office said Ramey is an airline mechanic in the DFW area for job-related training.

DCSO, with assistance from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division, tracked Ramey to a hotel where he was taken into custody and booked into the Denton County Jail.