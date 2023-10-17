💫 Hey stargazers! Check out these spectacular October meteor showers

Professor discusses possible alien technology Harvard professor believes he may have found alien technology 04:28

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Take it from the the second person to walk on the Moon, former NASA astronaut, engineer and fighter pilot Buzz Aldrin -- "There's nothing better than crisp fall evenings with fireworks in the skies."

He took to social media to remind fellow stargazers about three meteor showers happening this month.

"Not only does October treat us to an eclipse, but we are in for what could be some spectacular meteor showers as well! For the stargazers out there, here's the rundown: October 18th we'll see the peak of the ε-Geminid Meteor Shower, October 21 will be the apex of the Orionid Meteor Shower, and on October 24 – the peak of the Leonis Minorid Meteor Shower will occur. There's nothing better than crisp fall evenings with fireworks in the skies!"

Long considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, the Geminids meteor shower peaks on Oct. 18. The Geminids are bright, fast meteors that are typically yellow in color, according to NASA.

Viewing Tips

The Geminids are best viewed during the night and predawn hours and are visible across the globe due to a nearly 24-hour broad maximum. NASA considers it one of the best opportunities for young viewers since this shower starts around 9 or 10 p.m. To view the Geminids, find an area well away from the city lights or street lights. Come prepared for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed, according to NASA. The meteors are fast, traveling about 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere. Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" (incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) which last for several seconds to minutes. Fast meteors can also sometimes become fireballs: Look for prolonged explosions of light when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

Colorful, bright and fast, Leonids travel at speeds of 44 miles per second, and are considered some of the fastest meteors, according to NASA.

Every 33 years, or so, viewers on Earth may experience a Leonid storm that can peak with hundreds to thousands of meteors seen per hour depending on the location of the observer.

Leonids are also known for their fireballs and Earth-grazer meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to fireballs originating from larger particles of cometary material. Fireballs are also brighter, with magnitudes brighter than -3. Earth-grazers are meteors that streak close to the horizon and are known for their long and colorful tails.