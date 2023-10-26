Watch CBS News
Occupants of helicopter that crashed in Rowlett field are "up and walking," mayor says

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The occupants of a helicopter that crashed in a Rowlett field Thursday are "up and walking," according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Blake Margolis posted on X stating the crash occurred in a field off of 7100 Liberty Grove Rd. And although the number of occupants on board isn't clear, he said there were no fatalities.

The cause of the crash remains publicly unknown at this time, and both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

