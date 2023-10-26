Occupants of helicopter that crashed in Rowlett field are "up and walking," mayor says

Occupants of helicopter that crashed in Rowlett field are "up and walking," mayor says

Occupants of helicopter that crashed in Rowlett field are "up and walking," mayor says

DENTON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The occupants of a helicopter that crashed in a Rowlett field Thursday are "up and walking," according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Blake Margolis posted on X stating the crash occurred in a field off of 7100 Liberty Grove Rd. And although the number of occupants on board isn't clear, he said there were no fatalities.

The Rowlett Fire Department and Rowlett Police Department are on scene of a helicopter crash in the field off of 7100 Liberty Grove Rd. No fatalities and thankfully, the occupants are up and walking.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified. #DFWBreaking #Rowlett pic.twitter.com/udsw0ShMKO — Blake Margolis (@rowlett_mayor) October 26, 2023

The cause of the crash remains publicly unknown at this time, and both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.