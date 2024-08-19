North Texas mother-daughter welcome back school year with unique tradition

DALLAS — Back-to-school season comes with some obvious traditions—like going shopping for new clothes or maybe getting a haircut for the first day back—but some families have their own unique traditions.

"Everything is better with bling," said Season Jacobs.

And there's bling everywhere you look in Wildlike's Dallas studio.

Monday, Jacobs and her daughter Haylo are getting new piercings.

"Last year, we got her first piercing because she was going into middle school, and so this is her last year of middle school," said Season Jacobs. "She's getting ready to go into high school, so I'm sure we'll do it next year too."

"I was really nervous, but I realized it didn't hurt that bad," said Haylo Jacobs.

It's something manager Shawna Athy says is more common than you think around this time of year.

"It's a really fun way to celebrate going back to school," said Athy, the Director of Stores for WIldlike.

While Haylo loves her new piece, she's 50/50 on going back to school.

"Sometimes I'll be like, 'yay, I'm ready to go to school,' but other times, I don't want to go," said Haylo Jacobs.

We can all relate.

But if you have to head back to school, it's better to do it with a little bling to match your mom and a memory to last a lifetime.

"How better to commemorate a memory than getting a piece of jewelry," said Season Jacobs.