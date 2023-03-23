NTSB releases final report on deadly Interstate 35W pileup

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - The final report from the National Transportation Safety Board blames a lack of additional deicing treatments, insufficient training for private highway maintenance crews and driver speeds, for the 130-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth that killed six people.

Tom Riehm/CBS 11 News

The NTSB released its report Thursday after two years of investigation into the pileup that happened February 11, 2021.

The report found there was a "failure of North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners Segments 3 to effectively monitor and address roadway conditions."

NTEMP, the agency in charge of the roadway sent CBS News Texas the following statement:

We have reviewed the NTSB's Final Accident Report on the February 11, 2021 accident on I-35W, and we are disappointed and strongly disagree with certain of its conclusions. Given the extraordinary circumstances, we are confident in the actions taken by the company. In particular, we want to reaffirm that we fully activated our winter storm program leading up to and throughout the winter storm event, and that we coordinate with TxDOT on best practices for snow and ice control in North Texas. Specifically, and as noted in the NTSB report, we pretreated the corridor well within the prescribed pretreatment window and during the storm, and our crews monitored the entire length of the I-35W corridor, including elevated areas to identify any potential ice formation. Our crews patrolled in trucks with salt to de-ice identified areas and to test the highway around the clock. NTE35W technicians drove through the area of the accident within 45 minutes before the first indication of rain in the incident areas. We pretreated all sections of I-35W--as well as the rest of the 40 miles of highway corridors we operate and maintain in North Texas. In addition, our technicians patrolling I-35W did not observe any previous precipitation at the accident location within 45 minutes of the first indication of rain in the incident area. Video footage from the morning of February 11 confirmed that precipitation began mere minutes before the accident unfolded. Hours earlier, we had posted dynamic signage within the vicinity of the accident site, warning drivers of icy conditions and to drive with caution. We also had deployed permanent signage warning drivers that bridges could ice in cold weather.

Drivers were also traveling too fast for winter weather conditions, according to the report. The report recommends a statewide plan to install environmental sensors to monitor roads; comprehensive training for private and state-regulated toll facilities; and new legislation to allow variable speed limit signs on Texas roads.