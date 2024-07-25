Lake Worth police investigating suspicious packages found near Loop 820

LAKE WORTH – A portion of northwest Loop 820 was shut down while police investigated suspicious packages.

Lake Worth police say a package was found Thursday afternoon in front of Richie Brothers Auctioneers, a construction equipment supplier located on the corner of Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.

All lanes on this portion of northwest Loop 820 were closed while police investigated. As of 1:25 p.m., the service lanes were still closed.

Police say there was a second suspicious device found in the 3900 block of Boat Club Road, near Richie Brothers Auctioneers. A safe perimeter was established while officials assessed the device.

One person is in police custody.

This story is developing.