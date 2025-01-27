Northbound East Loop 820 reopens after possible road rage shooting, police say

FORT WORTH — Northbound lanes of East Loop 820 are open after a man was found shot in his vehicle Monday night, closing the roadway for several hours.

Fort Worth police said east units were called to East Loop 820 & Meadowbrook around 6:45 p.m. for a traffic hazard. Responding officers found an unconscious man in a vehicle bleeding and discovered he had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody at this time and Fort Worth PD said this is believed to be a road rage incident.

An investigation is underway. The victim will be identified pending next of kin notification.