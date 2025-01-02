North Texas mother accused of Munchausen by proxy child abuse, authorities say

FORT WORTH – The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is seeking individuals who made financial donations to a North Texas mother accused of medical child abuse in what investigators are calling a Munchausen by proxy case.

Lisa Campbell-Goins Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Lisa Campbell-Goins, 56, has been charged with exploitation of a child, injury to a child, and unlawful restraint, according to the sheriff's office.

Campbell-Goins is suspected of placing an unnecessary gastric feeding tube in her daughter and soliciting monetary donations, including through a GoFundMe account, for her care, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't release any additional details.

Munchausen by proxy, or Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another, is a mental health condition where a caregiver fabricates or induces illness in someone under their care, typically a child.

It is the second Munchausen by proxy case reported in Tarrant County in recent weeks.

In December, the sheriff's office arrested 40-year-old Denise A. Zamora for allegedly submitting false medical histories that led to "unnecessary and potentially harmful medical procedures over a six-year period," according to a news release.

Zamora's actions led to the doctors placing an unneeded feeding tube in her daughter, authorities said.

If you have donated to Campbell-Goins, contact Detective Michael Weber at (817) 884-3749.