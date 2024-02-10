North Texas "wing pros" ready for Super Bowl snacking

NORTH TEXAS - There are less than 24 hours left until the kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII right here on CBS and North Texans are getting ready to host watch parties for the big game. And what is a Super Bowl party without the Super Bowl snacks?

No matter what sauce they come in Robi Minies is ready to serve up a lot of wings this weekend.

"This is my busiest time of the year, anybody that sells wings this is the one," said Robi Minies, the owner of Wing City in Garland and Mesquite.

After 11 years in the wing business, you can call Minies, a wing pro—and the Super Bowl is his time to shine.

"Tomorrow I'll be running around like a chicken with my head cut off," said Minies.

He expects to serve up at least 5 thousand chicken wings for Super Bowl parties this weekend.

"The people that are a little more organized they'll pre-order and the ones that need them a little fast they'll order them tomorrow," said Minies.

Some good news if you plan to fry up your own wings for your Super Bowl watch party, according to Wells Fargo, frozen wing prices are down about 11% from this time last year, while fresh wing prices are down about 5%.

If you're heading to the stores to get some last-minute snacks for the big game, while wing prices are down, you may notice the price of snacks like tortilla chips are up 6% from last year while potato chips are up 5%. Ground beef is up 12% from a year ago, making wings a better bet for budget-savvy Super Bowl shoppers.