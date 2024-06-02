North Texas welcomes Pride Month with Dallas Pride Parade

DALLAS — It's June and that means it's officially Pride Month and today thousands headed to Fair Park for the Dallas Pride Parade, one of the largest LGBTQ+ pride events in Texas.

The theme for the 2024 parade is "Unity in the Community."

For the first time, the parade had an honorary grand marshal — Billy Porter, a trailblazer of the entertainment industry and a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies came together Sunday to celebrate the unity of this community along the mile-long route of the Dallas Pride parade which kicked off at 2 p.m. and ended at 4:30 p.m.

CBS News Texas

Waving pride flags and wearing every color of the rainbow, parade-goers cheered as participants representing local businesses tossed free goodies into the crowd. Dallas Pride, the nonprofit that hosted the parade, says its goal is to foster a sense of belonging for everyone from young to old.

We asked parade goers why they attend the parade year after year:

"To support, that's my dad, to support him and to support me, we come out here every year," said Maddie Davis.

"It's every year, you're supposed to come out, you get to see all the companies that support us we need people to support us, without that support what are we out here doing?" said Ferrin Caldwell.

If you missed the Dallas Pride parade, there are many more Dallas Pride events.