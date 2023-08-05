North Texas cities curb water use: The List

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As heat warnings come and go and our days without rain continue to grow, many cities in North Texas are taking steps to curb water use.

Coppell

The City of Coppell will enter the second stage of its Water Conservation Plan at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 7. As a result, utility customers may only irrigate on specified days. No outside watering will be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the exception of hand watering, the use of non-spray irrigation systems, and the use of soaker hoses. For more info, click here.

DeSoto

DeSoto entered Stage 1 Water Restrictions on Friday, August 4. During Stage 1, non-critical water usage, including irrigation of landscaped areas, is voluntarily limited to no more than once every five days between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. For more info, click here.

Heath

The City of Heath enters Stage 2 Water Restrictions on Saturday, August 5. Stage 2 allows watering with an irrigation system once per week on your designated day. No watering is allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more info, click here.

Mclendon-Chisholm

Mclendon - Chisolm banned all outdoor watering on August 1 until further notice. For more info, click here.

Ponder

The Town of Ponder entered Stage 4 Water Conservation on August 4. During Stage 4 washing vehicles, refilling swimming pools, filling new swimming pools, lawn and garden watering are prohibited. A customer found in violation for the first time will be assessed a penalty not to exceed $500. A customer who continuously violates Stage 4 will be assessed a penalty of $500 and water service will be disconnected. For more info, click here.