Warming centers to open for shelter and safety during North Texas winter weather

NORTH TEXAS – With wintry weather expected to impact the region this coming week, warming centers are opening to offer shelter and warmth for those in need.

Here are some of the available shelters:

Dallas

Fair Park's Grand Place (3701 Grand Ave.)

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (3014 Oak Lawn Ave.)

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd.)

Public libraries and recreation centers are open during normal business hours.

Irving

Christ Church (1752 E. Airport Freeway)

Public libraries and recreation centers are open during normal business hours.

Arlington

Arlington's Life Shelter (325 West Division St.) – open Sunday through Tuesday.

Overflow guests referred to Salvation Army of North Texas (712 W. Abram St) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fort Worth

Presbyterian Night Shelter (2400 Cypress St)

Denton County