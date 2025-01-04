Warming centers to open for shelter and safety during North Texas winter weather
NORTH TEXAS – With wintry weather expected to impact the region this coming week, warming centers are opening to offer shelter and warmth for those in need.
Here are some of the available shelters:
Dallas
- Fair Park's Grand Place (3701 Grand Ave.)
- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (3014 Oak Lawn Ave.)
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (5302 Harry Hines Blvd.)
- Public libraries and recreation centers are open during normal business hours.
Irving
- Christ Church (1752 E. Airport Freeway)
- Public libraries and recreation centers are open during normal business hours.
Arlington
- Arlington's Life Shelter (325 West Division St.) – open Sunday through Tuesday.
- Overflow guests referred to Salvation Army of North Texas (712 W. Abram St) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fort Worth
- Presbyterian Night Shelter (2400 Cypress St)
Denton County
- Salvation Army Denton (1508 E. McKinney St).
- Salvation Army Lewisville (880 Fox Ave.)
- Denton Civic Center (321 E. McKinney St).
- Denton Community Shelter (operated by Our Daily Bread – 909 N. Loop 288).
- Public libraries and recreation centers in Denton and Lewisville Public Library are open as warming centers.