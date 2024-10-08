North Texas volunteers prep to help with Hurricane Milton

NORTH TEXAS — As Florida prepares for Milton to make landfall, countless North Texas volunteers have been tirelessly helping victims of Hurricane Helene and gearing up to help with Milton.

Weeks later, North Carolina and Tennessee residents are still picking up their lives destroyed by Hurricane Helen.

"This has to be the most humbling and most powerless that I've ever felt in my life, especially having family there that I can't go and help," said Texas resident, Peter Skid.

Skid says his foster brother lives in the middle of the destruction of Asheville, North Carolina and couldn't get a hold of his loved one for days.

"Some people haven't communicated with family, where their family are 12 days out, not knowing if they are alive or dead," said Skid. "It's something I've never dealt with before as a human being. "

Now, on the heels of Helene, the state of Florida is set to be hit by historic Hurricane Milton, set to make landfall soon.

"We are scared and worried," Morgan Broome told CBS News Texas.

Broome is the founder of Rancher Navy, a non-profit that helped the victims of the recent Texas wildfires. The organization is now on the East Coast helping victims and gathered 10 semi-trucks full of supplies for survivors of Helene. Currently, dozens of other volunteers are staging around Florida to prepare for Milton.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to evacuate animals fast enough out of the region, so we are sending all of our available resources we are holding some of those trucks back and we are staging again on the Louisiana-Florida border and in Louisiana," Broome said. "Hurricane Milton is going to be the likes of which we really have never seen before."

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent more emergency resources to the coast, the Humane Society of North Texas has taken in countless strays impacted by the storms, and more than a dozen Fort Worth firefighters joined Texas' Task Force One to aid survivors.

Skid says his brother is, thankfully, okay but is now praying that this second storm takes less of a toll.

"I am just doing the best I can to support him remotely," Skid said.