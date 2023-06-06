North Texas twins share top academic honor at Grapevine magnet school

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two North Texas twins are sharing top honors as the co-valedictorians of iUniversity Prep in Grapevine.

Carissa and Carina Holguin say their similarities were first noticed in Kindergarten when they tested for their school's gifted and talented program.

"We got the same scores on that test, and we missed the same exact questions," said Carissa.

Now, over a decade later, they're sharing the top spot in the class. "This year, our senior year, we found out we were tied for co-valedictorian," Carina said.

The sisters attended iUniversity Prep, a public magnet school of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, and according to their principal, it's quite competitive. "[The class] is very competitive," said principal Desiree Weiche. "These are elite students and so to get this, it's quite an accomplishment."

Out of 176 graduates, the sisters finished with a 5.86 GPA, the highest in their class.

"It was something we both were working towards all of high school, but we had no idea we were both this close until senior year!" Carissa said.

They say they've always been slightly competitive, both girls play competitive tennis and train extensively outside of school.

The twins will split up during their next academic chapter. Carina will attend LSU, while Carissa is joining the US Airforce Academy and starts basic training soon.