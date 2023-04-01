Nothing to do this weekend? North Texas hosts Taylor Swift, NCAA Women's Final Four and more

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – You can't say there's nothing to do in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.

There is a lot going on especially in the world of music and sports.

But whether it's the NCAA Women's Final Four in Dallas, or the Taylor Swift concert in Arlington, it'll cost you a pretty penny if you want to be part of it.

Outside AT&T Stadium, tens of thousands of Swifties have gathered for one of several big events this weekend.

Taylor Swift's long anticipated and highly publicized concert tour finally comes to AT&T Stadium. It coincides with one of the biggest sporting events of the year this weekend in Dallas.

But getting tickets to either isn't easy or cheap.

For Lilly Diaz, March 31 might as well be Christmas Day.

"I got it as a Christmas present in December," Diaz said.

Her tickets to the Taylor Swift concert were courtesy of her mom and today, they made the drive from Breckenridge to AT&T Stadium along with thousands of others fans for the first of three shows.

Even concertgoers in their mid 20s say they grew up to Taylor Swift in their ears.

"Taylor raised us, especially us," one concertgoer said.

It's been five years since the superstar's last tour.

We found fans who came from as far as a thousand miles away, even though it will eventually head to their hometown.

"She's coming to Cincinnati, but we wanted this one," another concertgoer said. "This is where she filmed her Reputation tour last time we just want to be in the spot where it all went down. And I love Dallas everything is bigger in Texas and it will surely be bigger tonight."

The cheapest tickets close to showtime were more than $300 a seat.

Some paid a lot more.

"I think probably around $500 per ticket which is less than I've heard some people say so, you know it's fine, it's worth it," said Maddie White.

Over at the American Airlines Center, college basketball fans from across the country watched LSU and South Carolina face off in the first game of the NCAA Women's Final Four.

"We've been here 12 hours and I feel like everyone's just made us feel like family," said Amanda Dye, a South Carolina fan. "Every building we walk into people welcome as people ask us how our experience is."