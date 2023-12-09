North Texas teen making sure others have a special holiday season at area homeless shelter

MCKINNEY - For many families, it can be hard to make Christmas special for their children when money is tight. That's why one North Texas teen has made it his mission to raise enough money to host a Christmas party every year for homeless children in our community.

While most teens are busy making their own Christmas wish lists this time of year—Jaxson Turner is making sure other kids get everything they want on theirs.

"I know that Santa has always given me everything on my Christmas list, " said Jaxson Turner, the founder of Never Too Young To Care (N2Y2C). "I was like I want to give back to others and give that same experience."

For the last six years, Turner and his nonprofit Never Too Young To Care have hosted a Christmas party for the children living at the Samaritan Inn in McKinney.

"Some moms and children may not be able to get presents under the Christmas tree and I really want to do something for them," said Turner.

Sixty children and their parents enjoyed a hot meal, arts and crafts, and went home with new coats, shoes and of course, plenty of toys.

"It's absolutely amazing. I got so many hugs and warm smiles and it's really life-changing, it really motivates me to keep going," said Turner.

Parents like Farrah Joseph say this party truly helps make Christmas a little brighter.

"It brings joy to me because I always want my kids to be happy," said Joseph.

Turner says he just wants every kid to experience that joy of the holiday season.

"We tend to forget the true meaning of Christmas and that's Christmas is always to give back to the community so to have someone who is so young, helping out, that is wonderful," said Joseph.

Turner is already looking forward to fundraising for his next community project, feeding the homeless this Easter.