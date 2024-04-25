North Texas sheriff's departments get $10M in grant money

NORTH TEXAS — Some counties on the outer edges of DFW are poised to get a lot of money for something they desperately need.

A dozen North Texas sheriff's departments have been awarded $10 million in grant money to hire more law enforcement officers.

Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas help secure the grant that will not only allow sheriff's departments to hire more deputies but also allow rural district attorney's offices to hire more investigators.

The counties receiving the funding include Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Pablo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Sommervell, and Wise.

The county judge in Ellis County says it's been a challenge hiring and retaining law enforcement officers because of the higher pay offered in nearby cities.

Todd Little says the grant money will help hire 8-10 more deputies.

"This is very, very exciting for us to have the help from the Lieutenant Governor's office," says Little. "Although I know it's only a two-year appropriation, the Lieutenant Governor has assured us we are going to continue to get these law-enforcement grants."

Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas Executive Director Phedra Redifer says eligible counties were awarded the money within 90 days of it being approved.

"As our region grows, ensuring professional law enforcement and legal representation of the people's interests will continue to be important for North Central Texas," says Redifer.