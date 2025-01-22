North Texas school districts grapple with new immigration enforcement directive

NORTH TEXAS — Now that immigration authorities can enter schools to make arrests, districts in North Texas are trying to determine how the directive will impact their students.

The Department of Homeland Security rescinded guidance from previous administrations that created "protected areas" like churches, hospitals and schools.

CBS News Texas contacted nearly 30 districts in North Texas to find out what they would do if immigration agents come knocking on school doors but didn't get many responses.

Dallas ISD did not have an official comment but pointed to a web page with information and resources for families who have concerns about how their immigration status impacts education.

In 2017, school board trustees unanimously approved a resolution to designate all Dallas ISD schools as "welcoming and protective to the fullest extent of the law."

"Denton ISD will continue to provide a safe and engaging learning environment for all students," the district said in a statement. "We have an existing system of supports that are available to students, including counseling services."

According to the statement, Denton ISD will "continue to monitor and follow all state and federal laws."

"I'm almost positive that based on the guidance that just came out… that the legal departments of many ISDs are getting together to see how this plays itself out, what they can do in terms of protecting the children and what they can deny access to without, of course, breaking the law," said Eric Cedillo, an immigration attorney and law professor at SMU.

Cedillo said just because agents can arrest undocumented immigrants at schools doesn't mean they will.

"Worst-case scenario would be children being picked up in the schools," he said. "That's a very scary thing for anybody. Whether or not your child is documented or not, it's a scary thing for parents. I would just encourage people to kind of wait out and see what happens, not be overly scared, and know your rights."

By law, public schools must serve undocumented children and they aren't allowed to ask for their immigration status when they enroll.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that 733,000 children ages 3 to 17 are in the U.S. illegally, and 89 percent of those are enrolled in school.

"If someone is in control of a school, a principal for example, and wants to deny access to ICE without a valid, judicially signed warrant, they can do that," Cedillo said. "And, I'm just hoping that guidance is provided."

CBS News Texas asked the Texas Education Agency what guidance they will give school districts on how to respond to immigration authorities and possible raids in school, but they referred us to Gov. Greg Abbott for comment. We are waiting for a response from his office at this time.