North Texas disaster relief groups headed to Arkansas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two North Texas disaster relief groups said Friday they are sending teams to areas hit hard by tornadoes in Arkansas.

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief group will be sending feeding units to a church in Little Rock. The mobile kitchens will support families who have been affected along with first responders, the group said.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors, and we want to help in any way we can," the group's director, Scottie Stice, said in a statement Friday.

In Dallas, the Texas Baptist Men said its teams will be heading to Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Assessor teams and incident commanders will head out on Saturday, spokesman John Hall said.

Feeding teams, chainsaw teams, and shower-laundry teams will head out Monday, Hall said.