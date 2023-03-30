North Texas private schools reevaluate security after school shooting in Nashville

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The days since the Nashville shooting have had private schools reevaluating their security plans and making extra sure their campuses stay safe.

Nowhere in North Texas is that underway more than inside one of the largest networks of private schools operated by the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Moments after the mass shootings like the one that this week in Nashville, other schools across the country look closely at how it was able to happen and what they can learn from it.

The diocese and our school leaders are always reevaluating and considering what upgrades we need to make to security on our campuses," said Dr. Veronica Alonzo, associate superintendent for the Diocese of Dallas.

Alonzo is the associate superintendent for the 36 Catholic private schools operated by the Diocese of Dallas. Keeping 14,000 students safe every day is personal because her child is one of them.

Alonzo says each of the diocese's campuses poses unique security challenges because they have different designs, and many have a publicly accessible parish attached to them.

"So that means the throughout the day when we have mass services, or funeral services somewhere on the campus, that's why it's important that the safety and security protocols for both buildings are followed," Alonzo said.

The diocese says it's currently working with a software company to develop a digital alert system that would notify the campus of an emergency quickly with just the touch of a button.

The diocese also employs some security officers and has hardened its buildings by locking all outfacing doors. That's a difficult choice for a Christian-based school system that strives to create a welcoming environment to everyone.

But it's one that has become necessary to keep children safe.

"When I heard there was another school shooting, my heart sank," Alonzo said. "It sank for educators, the teachers, school leaders, the parents, everyone involved in this situation everyone who has a child who is school age, because you're wondering, could this happen at my school?"