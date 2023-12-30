North Texas police cracking down on drunk driving this New Year's Eve

NORTH TEXAS - In just a few days people will be heading out to New Year's Eve parties to ring in 2024. But Police departments across North Texas say they'll be cracking down on drunk drivers this weekend.

Zeth Barrera will be serving up a lot of drinks this New Year's Eve weekend.

He's a bartender at The Trove in Bishop Arts. He often worries about guests who have had a little too much to drink.

"I walk them out to make sure they get home safe, I wait for them outside for their Lyft or for someone to pick them up," said Barrera.

The Trove expects to serve hundreds of people this weekend. And to make sure everyone gets home safely the staff will be sharing a QR code that will save you $10 off your Lyft ride home, from now until January 2 at midnight, so you don't drink and drive. The initiative is part of Dallas County's DWI Task Force.

"Come have some drinks have some fun just don't over-drink yourself," said Barrera.

DPD says they'll be on patrol this weekend cracking down on impaired drivers. DART is also pitching in to make sure you get home safely. They'll be offering free rides on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m.

Deeksha Katoch, Jared Pavlock and Natasha Katoch will be ushering in 2024 in McKinney this weekend.

"I'm the DD (designated driver), I will not be drinking I will be driving them around," said Deeksha Katoch.

Deeksha Katoch doesn't mind being the designated driver for the night so that her entire group gets home safely.

"You know how many drinks you've had, don't be the guy, don't be the person that's like 'oh let's drive home', like no just be responsible, it's not just your life it's also other people. "