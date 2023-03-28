Watch CBS News
Local News

From North Texas to Nashville, Mansfield's Drake Milligan is taking over country music

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

From North Texas to Nashville, Mansfield's Drake Milligan is taking over country music
From North Texas to Nashville, Mansfield's Drake Milligan is taking over country music 02:13

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Growing up in the outskirts of Mansfield, you would've recognized Drake Milligan anywhere.

That's because his parents, Jim and Angela Milligan, say he was always dressed up as tiny Elvis.

"He was always a showman...always," Jim Milligan says.

His son, now 24, got his first big break playing the King of Rock and Roll in CMT's TV series "Sun Records."

Soon after that, he began to play under a new name—his own.

After brief stints on shows "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent," Milligan moved from North Texas to Nashville, writing country music so good that he's now celebrating his first CMT Music Award nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for his song "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."  

Though it's a far cry from where he began, his parents say he's still the same.

"What we are most proud of...is that he's still Drake. A good, humble young man."

The CMT Awards will be broadcasted live from the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, April 2, on CBS News Texas starting at 7 p.m. It will also be available for live and on-demand streaming on Paramount Plus. 

Nicole Nielsen
Nicole-Nielsen.jpg

Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native who is thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 11:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.