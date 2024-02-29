North Texas mother's fight to bring sickle cell awareness

NORTH TEXAS - Pushing through the pain while fighting for change. That's the focus for a North Texas family right now dealing with sickle cell anemia.

Ninety-three percent of patients are Black or of African descent, according to the National Institutes of Health. However, those minorities make up just 7% of participants on the bone marrow registry. More participation would increase the chances of a transplant match and a cure.

Signing up for the registry is easy. It involves just a swab of your cheek. Text "Cure 4 Robert" to 6-1-4-7-4 and a kit can be mailed to you.