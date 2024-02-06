North Texas men sentenced to 20+ years in prison for trafficking drugs in Fort Worth area

FORT WORTH – Two North Texas men have been sentenced to a combined 20+ years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in the Fort Worth area.

Rhance Guerin, 27, and Willie Bryant, 39, have both pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Guerin, a documented Crips gang member, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In August 2023, a search was conducted that resulted in the seizure of 425.05 grams of fentanyl, 3.923 kg of marijuana, 14.65 grams of cocaine, 253.90 grams of psylocibin and three firearms. This led to the arrest of Guerin.

Bryant was sentenced to just over 11 years in prison.

Court documents say a Crime Stoppers tip was received in May 2023 that said Bryant was distributing black tar heroin, cocaine, crack, fentanyl, China white heroin, Xanax and ecstasy from a home in Fort Worth.

A search led to the seizure of approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of black tar heroin, 51 fentanyl pills, five grams of cocaine and 1.65 ounces of marijuana near the location where Bryant was located.

During a search of the bathroom in the home, law enforcement found a large cutout in the wall behind a mirror that contained 10 firearms, drivers licenses, identification cards, bank cards and social security cards issued to 10 different people.

In addition, a doctor's prescription pad, two bricks of fentanyl, a brick of heroin, a clear plastic Tupperware container containing methamphetamine, two plastic containers containing ecstasy pills, two plastic containers containing black tar heroin and a small plastic container with additional fentanyl powder were also found in the cutout in the wall.