North Texas men indicted for pocketing millions from insurance schemes, federal prosecutor says

PLANO- Insurance companies got billed thousands of times for student-athletes who did not see the physicians listed on the paperwork, according to Eastern District U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Diggs said the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and federal investigators in Plano confirmed the doctor visits on paper were not legitimate.

Diggs said between 2014-2023, Lance West Wilson of Allen, Mouzon "Muzzy" Bass, III of Highland Park, Robert Brent Scott of La Quinta, California, and Kyle Kelly Carter ran the student-athlete-centered operation.

Investigators said 59-year-old Scott and 61-year-old Carter were documented as physicians attending to injured athletes from universities nationwide. But federal prosecutors said the athletes never saw the men and, in some cases, were hundreds of miles away from the athletes submitted to insurance companies through Bass and Wilson's company Vivature. Investigators said they submitted thousands of claims.

According to Diggs, the athletes were being seen by university athletic trainers not connected to the operation.

Bass, Scott, and Wilson are also accused of defrauding Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) government funds in a separate investigation.

The government said the men partnered with international resorts for Americans traveling during the pandemic. The men were supposed to manage billing and claims for COVID-19 testing.

Investigators said the suspects submitted thousands of claims for American travelers who did not qualify for the program because they had private insurance.

According to Diggs, the illegal ventures brought over $70 million to the suspects. He said they used the money to fill their bank accounts and buy multimillion-dollar properties, including a home, a lake house, and an international residence. Diggs said there was even a yacht.

Bass, Wilson, and Scott were indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud, conspiring to commit healthcare fraud, and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Carter of Keller was indicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to Diggs, all men have made their initial appearance in the East District of Texas Federal Court.