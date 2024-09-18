North Texas man returns to 24-hour Dallas rehab to run program

DALLAS – Sometimes, the last house on the block is the one that opens doors that can be life-changing.

"This is the last house on the block. Everyone is operating with no safety net. The next stop on the train is death or incarceration," said Tim Grigsby, CEO of the Dallas 24-Hour Club.

That's why the Dallas 24-Hour Club never closes.

"People come here at their lowest and they get back to life," said Wayne Sparks.

Sparks walked through the doors almost 20 years ago after abusing drugs and alcohol for years.

"I got here and I had nowhere to go, I was pretty much homeless," he said.

But the rehab facility that's always open took him in and got him back on his feet.

"It was the hope of seeing other people in here that have recovered, and I want that," said Sparks.

A few years later, Sparks met Grigsby, who also needed the 24 at his lowest moment.

"From age 15...until I checked in to the 24 club, it was a downward spiral," said Grigsby, "My son was born about three weeks after I checked in to the 24. I only saw him three times a year for his first two years. But after that, he's been living with me for the last 10 and a half years."

Grigsby still walks through the doors at the 24 every day, now as CEO.

"I want to make this place the best place for the person who's checking in. So just in the same way they cared for me when I was so sick and so beat down we want to be there for the next person," said Grigsby.

To do that, the 24 is asking for help on North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept. 19, and local non-profits are asking for help to keep their programs up and running.

Some of the organizations are doing critical work in North Texas communities, such as providing drug and alcohol treatment for those who need it.

"Our goal this year is [to raise] $70,000," said Grigsby.

They want to use that money for people like Grigsby and Sparks, who need help and always have a place to go, 24 hours a day.

"I see hope, I see people that have come here at their lowest and to watch them grow up and come about and have life again, it's amazing," said Sparks.

To donate to the Dallas 24-hour club, click here.