North Texas lawmaker faces calls to resign amid allegations involving behavior with an intern

North Texas lawmaker faces calls to resign amid allegations involving behavior with an intern

North Texas lawmaker faces calls to resign amid allegations involving behavior with an intern

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – State representative Bryan Slaton, of Royse City, is facing calls to resign from members of his own party, amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with an intern.

According to a report by the Texas Tribune, Slaton was the subject of a complaint filed by a legislative staffer with the House General Investigating Committee.

The Tribune reports the complaint accused Slaton of calling an intern after 10 p.m. on March 31 and inviting her to his Austin condo.

It cites a second source saying Slaton drank alcohol with the intern, who is not yet 21-years-old.

Hunt County attorney Patrick Short, who said he was hired to represent Slaton over a "possible complaint" denied the allegations in a statement describing them as "outrageous claims circulating online."

At least two Republican colleagues in the House are taking the claims seriously.

Representatives Briscoe Cain and Steve Toth, both staunch conservatives, have posted online urging Slaton to resign immediately.

Court records show Slaton is married with two young children.

His campaign website touts him as a Christian conservative who has served as a youth minister in several Texas churches.

The chair of the General House Investigating Committee posted online that it would neither confirm nor deny any investigation taking place.

In a statement, though, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wrote, "The Texas House does not tolerate misconduct of other inappropriate behavior and takes all allegations related to these issues seriously. I expect this matter to be addressed in a swift and thorough manner."