North Texas gears up to host the Dallas Open Tennis Tournament

FRISCO — The City of Frisco is gearing up to host the Dallas Open Tennis Tournament, running from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9. The city is expecting the event to bring thousands of tennis fans and millions of dollars to the area, giving Frisco a global stage.

"Hosting sporting events is in our DNA here in Frisco. It's a big driver for what we do here as a city," said Jeff Cheney, Frisco's Mayor.

Crews are working 24/7 to transform the Ford Center into a tennis mecca. The 9-day Dallas Open tournament will bring some of the best tennis pros around the world to Frisco for the first time, after being held in Dallas for the last three years. Cheney says this is the first major tennis event the city's hosted adding to its brand as "Sports City USA."

"More events like this as we lead up to the World Cup and hosting the PGA Championship, will just continue to put us on the international stage," Cheney said.

Even local businesses are leaning into the excitement and expecting a big economic boost. "So, our space in a couple days from the first night, it'll be wall to wall people," said Derek Simms, who owns the Monarch Stag, a newer business at the Star, and is partnering with the tournament and Hugo Boss by hosting special pop-up events.

"We'll be serving lunch and dinner, to thousands of people every day for the full nine days of the event," Simms said. "Number four ranked Taylor Fritz is coming in. He's doing a private party here. This is going to really, really help put us on the map. So, we're excited about it."

The city is expecting a $1.5 - $2 million revenue boost, paving the way for more growth.

"But we want to continue to host world-class events here in our community. This is just another feather in our cap," Cheney said.