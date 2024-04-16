North Texas gas prices rise, will continue over the warmer months

Gas prices continue to tick up across North Texas - and the U.S.

AAA Texas says drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area are paying among the highest in the state at $3.30 per gallon. Amarillo drivers are paying the least for gas, around $3.00 a gallon.

While it's still less than the national average of $3.64, the constant rise in gas prices is putting a strain on the pockets of North Texans.

Why are gas prices going up?

Many factors contribute to the rise of gas prices, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

They include the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. Another factor is the warmer weather and gas stations selling a different blend of gasoline, leading to a rise in crude oil prices.

With the warmer months comes more travel, which increases demand for gas, increasing gas prices.

What are gas prices in Dallas?

As of April 16, the average gas price in Dallas was $3.30, up 15 cents from the month prior. However, the price is still about 22 cents lower than a year ago.

What are gas prices in Fort Worth?

As of April 16, the average gas price in Fort Worth was $3.31. That too was 15 cents higher than the month prior, but 22 cents lower than the year before.

One thing Armbruster said has come from AAA driver studies is that behavior behind the wheel is the No. 1 factor when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Avoiding quick accelerations, driving the speed limit and literally lightening the load in your vehicle can help save fuel over time.