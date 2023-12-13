North Texas Food Bank purchasing more food to provide for families in need

North Texas Food Bank purchasing more food for families in need

North Texas Food Bank purchasing more food for families in need

NORTH TEXAS - This month, the North Texas Food Bank says it expects to provide up to 11 million meals to families in need—millions more than this time last year.

Rising food prices are forcing many families across income levels to tighten their budgets and turn to local food banks. Erica Yaeger with the North Texas Food Bank says the non-profit is buying five times more food now than it did during the pandemic.

"There's 640,000 people that are food insecure right here in our own backyard," Yaeger said. "We hate when families have to make choices between putting food on their table, paying for housing [and] transportation. The North Texas food bank is trying to mitigate that choice."

Inflation also has the food bank stretched thin. So far, they haven't rationed food, but they say they've switched to some less expensive items. Officials say even that might not be enough long term.

"We aren't going to be able to operate at this level for more than another two years without depleting our reserve funds," Yeager said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2024, all food prices are predicted to jump nearly 3%. To put in perspective, remember the 90s classic "Home Alone"? In the film, 8-year-old Kevin McCalister went grocery shopping in suburban Chicago. He purchased everyday items like a half gallon of milk, a TV dinner, bread and more; His items totaled under $20.

Today, those same items cost $68.44; an increase of about 250% over the last 30 years.