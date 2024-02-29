North Texas first responders deploy to fight devastating panhandle wildfires

TEXAS - Members of the Plano Fire-Rescue arrived at a burning threat 60 miles outside Amarillo this week. The fire was burning so fast that firefighters said evacuation was better than unleashing water on the flames.

"Actually at the time we arrived, there were three separate fires going," Mike Waterstradt said.

Waterstradt, Josh Riechert, and Shane Vaughn were a part of the first strike team to help battle the Smokehouse Creek and the Windy Duece Fires. The third fire was contained, they said.

The wildfires evolved into a historic effort, with the Smokehouse Creek burning over 1 million acres. Local firefighters had worked for two straight days when Plano arrived.

Firefighters hit the ground with a familiar brotherhood from North Texas.

"We've got Frisco, Allen, Roanoke, Lewisville, all out here with us right here on our strike team," Vaughn said. "And Fort Worth. Can't forget them."

DeSoto Fire, Grand Prairie, Red Oak, Flower Mound, and the Dallas Fire-Rescue sent crews to help, too.

A Flower Mound firefighter reportedly saved an elderly person from a structure on fire.

"We come in to work every day, and we don't necessarily know where the day is going to take us or where we're going to end up," Chris Chiara said.

Chiara is a Section Chief with DFR. He's been in touch with the 12 members they sent to assist.

"They keep up with the firefighters, and they stay close to them at all times because that's who they're supporting," Chiara said.

DFR's crew could be on this mission for three weeks. Plano believes they may help out for around two weeks. That's time away from their families.

"We thank God for FaceTime," Riechert said. "We get to talk to each other, but not being there to support my wife and, you know, watch my kids' events and be there to help them do all the daily tasks that we do to raise families is rough."

But those longings become secondary as duty calls. The firefighters have met hardworking people who have lost everything by the speed and consequence of the fire.

"Their houses or their barns or their outbuildings get burned; it's just devastating," Waterstradt said.

The Plano Emergency responder recalled meeting a man inside a store who told Waterstadt he'd lost his home to the wildfire.

"I felt so bad for him; I said, I, can I buy you a cup of coffee," he said.

The firefighters said the threat of a weather system that aided the fire spread resurfaces this weekend. They hope everyone can take a moment to think about this, trying to live through the fiery devastation.

"So prayers, prayers, prayers, prayers, prayers," Waterstadt said.