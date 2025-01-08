Firewood sales heating up in North Texas as winter storm nears

NORTH TEXAS — Firewood hasn't exactly been a "hot item" in North Texas recently. Seventy-degree days in December have a way of putting a chill on sales. But just let a meteorologist mention "snow."

CBS News Texas

"I made a phone call to my supplier, and, yeah, I had to get it in here," says Mark Cox at Cox Farms Nursery in Duncanville. "I thought we were going to sell firewood. And we have."

The Cheshier family is among those hurrying today to load up.

"We actually came by and prepaid for it," says Sherri Cheshier, concerned about dwindling supplies. The extra firewood isn't all about ambiance; it's part grid insurance as well. "So I can be warm in case the electricity goes out," shares Cheshier.

Customer Augustine Aybar says grabbing the firewood was his last errand before the wintry mix arrives.

"Just want to play it safe in case the weather gets worse," explains Aybar, who adds that not just any wood will do when looking for heat. "I was looking for oak wood... burns hotter and burns longer."

Thanks to the arctic air, it's now a very hot item. Cox says he wants everyone to stay safe but admits the blast of winter weather—and bump in firewood sales—can help a small nursery keep going during the off-season.

"It's cold hard cash, right!" he admits with a laugh.

And a dusting of cozy.

"Definitely," admits Cheshier. "Definitely. I mean, everybody wants a little snow and to make a snowman. Snow ice cream!"

Especially when you're already loaded down with firewood.

"That's right!" she adds with a laugh. "And I'll be all set!"