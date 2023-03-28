Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas disaster response teams send assistance to Mississippi tornado victims

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

More help from North Texas arrives to Mississippi
More help from North Texas arrives to Mississippi 01:45

MISSISSIPPI (CBSNewsTexas.com) – North Texas disaster response teams are preparing to spend several weeks in Mississippi after last week's powerful tornados, even as severe weather is possible again later this week.

Minuteman Disaster Response had at least two dozen volunteers deploying to Amory, MS, where an EF-3 tornado touched down Friday. 

Setting up a command center Monday in town, Randy Rogan said the devastation was "unbelievable." He expected teams to spend most of their time clearing debris from properties.

"We'll have chain saw crews going, we'll have people pulling behind those chain saw crews," he said. "We're bringing in skid steer tractors with grapple hooks, to be able to move this stuff."

John Hall with Texas Baptist Men said he expected in some cases their teams would just be pushing debris off foundations.

"In many of these towns, in many of these cities, this is a complete restart," he said.

Hall said the immediate response would last weeks, if not months.

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a Southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.