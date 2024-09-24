From tragedy to triumph: North Texas community celebrates "Miracle" child born the day her mother died

From tragedy to triumph: North Texas community celebrates "Miracle" child born the day her mother di

From tragedy to triumph: North Texas community celebrates "Miracle" child born the day her mother di

From tragedy to triumph: North Texas community celebrates "Miracle" child born the day her mother di

NORTH TEXAS — It's been six years since a domestic violence shooting took the life of a pregnant mother and almost killed her unborn baby.

That baby has been able to make a full recovery and one local nonprofit is now working to make sure she still gets the childhood she deserves.

Putting together a "Frozen"-themed birthday party is something No More Violence Founder Patricia Allen hoped and prayed for six years ago.

"It brings me joy to see that she has a day full of love," she said.

That's when she met little Delashon Jefferson for the first time. She was fighting for her life in the NICU.

She'd been named after her mom, who died in a domestic violence shooting the same day she was born, four weeks premature.

Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section.

"Since day one, since I met her in the hospital, I just fell in love with her," she said.

Allen and her nonprofit watched as the newborn made a full recovery and gained a new nickname, Miracle.

"She is a miracle child," she said. "She is a miracle baby. When I want to cry, I can't because she is so full of joy. She's full of smiles."

They've been in her life ever since, celebrating every milestone. Allen was even named her godmother.

"She's smart, she's learning, she's just a really happy child," Allen said. "Full of joy. I know she knows her mom is not there, but she's around family that loves her and that's what she's been receiving a lot of."

Allen said as No More Violence approaches its 13th anniversary, they've provided comfort and support to about 100 North Texas families that have been impacted by gun violence.

They help with candlelight vigils and funeral planning and make sure the children who are impacted experience birthdays, vacations and holidays.

"They've been there since day one," Miracle's guardian Jo Jones said. "To be honest, I couldn't have gotten this far without Trisha and the community. I couldn't."

"I love knowing that I can help and serve a family and it brings joy to me," Allen said. "Even though it's sad and very emotional, and it can consume me a lot, it's something that I look forward to doing."

Allen sees how her efforts change lives and it's what drives her every day.

"Children do not forget anything," she said. "They remember the days, the months, and so her remembering everyone coming to show her love and put a smile on her face... it's priceless. It really is!"

To learn more about No More Violence, click here.