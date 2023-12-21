North Texas cities change trash pick-up schedule for the holidays

NORTH TEXAS - Many of the North Texas cities' sanitation departments will be closed on Monday, December 25, in observance of Christmas Day. This may cause changes to the trash pick-up schedule in your neighborhood. Cities are listed below in alphabetical order.

City of Carrollton

All garbage and recycling collections during the week of December 25 will be delayed by one day as follows:

Monday collection moves to Tuesday.

Tuesday collection moves to Wednesday.

Wednesday collection moves to Thursday.

Thursday collection moves to Friday.

Friday collection moves to Saturday.

All carts need to be set out in the designated area by 6:30 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Call the City of Carrollton's Department of Trash and Recycling at 972-466-4950 or visit their webpage here for more information.

City of Dallas

All carts need to be set out in the designated area by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Call the City of Dallas Sanitation Services at 214-670-3111 or visit their webpage here for more information.

City of Denton

Call the City of Denton's Customer Service at 940-349-870 or visit their webpage here for more information.

City of Fort Worth

All carts need to be set out in the designated area by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Call the City of Fort Worth Solid Waste Customer Service at 817-392-1234 or visit their webpage here for more information.

City of Frisco

All carts need to be set out in the designated area by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Visit the City of Frisco's webpage here for more information.

City of Lewisville

All carts must be set out in the designated area by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Visit the City of Lewisville's Trash Services webpage here for more information.

City of McKinney

In addition to normal waste pickup, the city will compost your live Christmas tree if it is placed next to your trash cart on any scheduled trash day between December 26 and January 19. Natural decorations like poinsettia plants, wreaths, and garlands can be placed in brown paper bags next to the trash cart on a regularly scheduled trash day.

All carts must be set out in the designated area by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day. Visit the City of McKinney's Residential Recycling Services webpage here for more information.

City of Plano

Visit the City of Plano's webpage here for more information.

City of Richardson

The city is closed on December 25 and December 26 in observance of the holiday. Waste pickup will resume on Wednesday, December 27, by zones as follows:

Trash Pickup:

Thursday, December 28 - Green/ South Zone.

Friday, December 29 - Pink/ North Zone.

Brush and Bulk Pickup:

Thursday, December 28 - Green/ South Zone.

Friday, December 29 - Pink/ North Zone.

Recycling Pickup:

Wednesday, December 27 - Blue/ Southwest Zone.

Thursday, December 28 - Yellow/ Northwest Zone.

Friday, December 29 - Green/ Southeast Zone.

Saturday, December 30 - Pink/ Northeast Zone.

Find more information, including a map of the pick-up zones, on the City of Richardson's webpage here.