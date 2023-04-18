North Texas chosen for one of three secret Jonas Brothers shows

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Jonas Brothers are returning to North Texas next week according to the band's social media.

The band is set to play in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore on April 25, 26 and 28.

Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore… We’re coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th! pic.twitter.com/lVJu8qe8W3 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 18, 2023

Exactly where in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex the band will play on the 26 is still unknown.

Fans can sign up for the chance to get tickets to the show here. Registration for all shows ends Thursday at 10 a.m.

According to Live Nation, the only way to get tickets for the secret shows is through the 'Verified Fan' registration with Ticketmaster.

The day before tickets go on sale, those registered will be notified if they were selected for the Verified Fan Onsale, or put on the waitlist. Those who are waitlisted have the chance to purchase any tickets that may remain.