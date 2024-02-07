North Texas-based Taylor Swift tribute band capitalizing on Swift's wave of success

NORTH TEXAS - Taylor Swift's influence is obvious these days, whether it's her latest album announcement, Grammy win, or upcoming anticipated Super Bowl appearance.But for fans hungry for more, there's "RED," a Taylor Swift tribute band based here in North Texas.

"We're basically living the dream," said choreographer Ginny Wheeler.

While "RED" doesn't claim affiliation with Swift, they're offering fans an affordable way to experience her music live.

"We aim for more accessible shows for small-town communities at a much cheaper price," said dancer Danielle Willis.

Every aspect of "RED's" performances, from costumes to choreography, is meticulously crafted to evoke the essence of Taylor Swift.

"We study her music videos, different angles, anything we can do to bring that essence of Taylor Swift to life," said dancer and choreographer Ginny Wheeler.

With Swift's popularity soaring, "RED's" national tour schedule has expanded.

"It's because of Taylor. Her singing and songwriting," said lead singer Lauren Corzine. "Her success is our success. We're so lucky we get to do this."

As Swift continues to dominate pop culture, "RED" anticipates remaining busy for the foreseeable future.

Now they wait in anticipation for her newest album, like the rest of us.