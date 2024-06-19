North Texas barista wins first-ever North American Barista Championship

FORT WORTH — Darcy Todd, a Fort Worth barista, won the first-ever North America Barista Championship.

The competition kicked off in February and took a few months to complete. It focused on the barista's ability to demonstrate their beverage craft through the creation of signature beverages, make genuine connections with customers, and story-tell around Starbucks' commitment to sustainability.

Todd has been a barista for four years and started part-time while in college earning a degree in psychology, which she says actually helps her connect with the customers.

"That's the big thing, It's the people," said Todd. "There's something in particular about coffee and the connection. We always talk about the connections at Starbucks between people and the Races."

Todd's winning signature drink was an Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte with coconut milk and vanilla sweet cream cold foam, with a splash of peach juice. She was inspired by the idea of Starbucks being a "third place" where people of all cultures and backgrounds are welcome.

"So basically, the inspiration was a peach versus coconut culture theory," Todd said. "Again, how different people interact with strangers and form new relationships and how coffee is the common ground that kind of marries two things together."

Her manager, Starla Farner, says she chose Todd from her store to compete in the event because "she's always been an amazing barista and she really executes craft to the highest degree. I knew she would do amazing, and so I just wanted to provide the opportunity for her to do this."

Farner goes on to say about Todd, "She's just an amazing human, you know, and I've been incredibly proud of her through this entire process."

If you'd like to try a drink made by The North America Barista Champion, Todd works at the Starbucks in East Fort Worth, near Eastchase and I-30.