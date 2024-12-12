North Texas babysitter sentenced to 60 years for filming and sexually exploiting children

ARLINGTON — A North Texas babysitter has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Kaleb Layne Nix, 26, of Arlington, will serve his sentence consecutively to any additional sentences resulting from the state's pending sexual abuse and child pornography cases against him, according to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman's ruling.

Authorities say Nix possessed multiple videos and images showing him sexually exploiting at least 15 boys and girls between the ages of three and seven.

Nix pleaded guilty to the two counts in August after being indicted in July.

The investigation into Nix started after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about an internet user who uploaded files containing sexually explicit images of children, according to a news release. A parent told investigators that his family used an online childcare service to schedule babysitters and provided Nix's profile photo, the release said.

Homeland Security and the Arlington Police Department participated in the investigation.