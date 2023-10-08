North Texans wait to hear from loved ones in Israel as prime minister says "We are at war"

COLLEYVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - North Texans with friends and family in Israel are waiting to hear from their loved ones, including a victim of last year's synagogue attack in Colleyville, who has friends in Israel.

Israel's prime minister says his country is at war after the Hamas militant group attacked the country on a major holiday killing at least 250 people.

Jeffrey Cohen has longtime friends who live in Israel, several who live in areas hit in Saturday's attacks.

"Stay safe guys," said Cohen. "It's scary, it's really scary."

The Israeli military says Hamas militants are holding Israeli citizens and soldiers hostage. That hits close to home for Cohen who was one of four people held hostage by a gunman in the attack on the congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville last year.

"For me, one of the hardest things was, you know, January 15, 2022," Cohen said. "I was a hostage right here and spent 10 or 11 hours, depending on how you look at it, with an armed gunman who claimed he had a bomb. Threatening us the whole time and hearing that so many families, so many people have been taken hostage, have been taken from their homes."

As he waits for word from his friends in Israel, the Dallas-based organization, Texas Baptist Men has deployed a group of 20 volunteers to Israel, men and women from across Texas. Its mission: feed Israelis and Palestinians caught in the middle of this conflict.

"Our people really just want to love other people and show that in a tangible way," said John-Travis Smith, the associate executive director of Texas Baptist Men.

This group of highly trained volunteers understands the risks of entering a war zone.

"We always appreciate and love when our North Texas family covers us in prayer because it is a security threat there," Smith said. "That we're serving, just our volunteers because they're putting their lives on hold to go and help others."

Texas Baptist Men says its team will serve for as long as it is needed.

"We're so proud to go and represent one Jesus but also North Texas as well," said Smith. "It's really neat to go as Texans and show the rest of the world who we are and what we're about."

Back home in Texas, Cohen is hoping for peace.

"I'm hoping that they can come up with a peaceful solution," said Coeh. "People need to learn that they have to live together."

For more information about the Texas Baptist Men's work on the ground in Israel, click here.