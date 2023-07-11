North Texans, local organizations oppose NRA moving to Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Richardson residents and local organizations working to end gun violence attended Monday evening's city council meeting.

They were there to publicly oppose the National Rifle Association moving its headquarters from Fairfax, Virginia to Richardson.

City manager Don Magner addressed this, saying a senior State Farm executive contacted him "because he had learned of misinformation being shared about its CityLine site."

A spokesperson for the City of Richardson told CBS News Texas that State Farm is not subleasing any of its space at CityLine and that the city has not been contacted by the NRA. Still, that didn't stop people from speaking on the issue.

"We got word from an article that the NRA was looking to move their headquarters here and we love the Richardson community," resident Crystalyn Roberts said. "It's a cohesive, safe community and we feel that bringing in an organization like the NRA would be divisive to our community."

Two years ago, the NRA filed for bankruptcy and, as part of its petition, sought to be reincorporated in Texas.

Allison Adams with the DC Project was also at Monday's meeting. The organization said they would like to see this happen.

"We can utilize their resources and the resources of everyone in this industry in order to sit down at the table and really have good discussions about how to come up with solutions," Adams said.

A spokesperson for the NRA told CBS News Texas that Texas still remains a preferred choice for a future headquarters.

And in a statement, the NRA cleared the room for any rumors by saying its board of directors has not made any decision and that "it is not accurate that the NRA is relocating to Richardson."