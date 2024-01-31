North Texans hopeful Dallas will be named World Cup final host city

ARLINGTON - In just a few days we'll finally know if Dallas will get to host the World Cup final match in 2026.

"If we are able to get this great news on February 4, imagine a million visitors coming to town. It's gonna be like 12 to 18 Super Bowls over 5 and a half weeks," said Larry Lundry, the president of the Lundy Marketing Group.

Dallas is already selected as one of 16 cities across North America to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. But this Sunday, February 4, FIFA officials will announce which city will host the World Cup final match.

Larry Lundy a longtime Dallas sports marketing executive says Arlington is the perfect place.

"To have something that big at AT&T stadium you can imagine the sort of impact it's gonna have on our local economy," said Lundy.

Valerie Landry, the third-generation owner of The Sanford House Inn and Spa in Arlington is looking forward to hosting guests from around the world.

"We're ready for anything. We're just excited to be close to where the action is gonna happen," said Landry.

While World Cup fans will have plenty of options for places to stay, she expects to get a lot of interest for her hotel being that it's just a mile away from AT&T Stadium.

"The amount of action we're gonna see is gonna be right up there with when the Superbowl was here," said Landry.

They're already working on plans for World Cup packages and shuttles to and from the stadium for their guests.

But Arlington businesses are not the only ones who will see a jump in business during the World Cup. Experts say the whole region will feel the impact.

"Everybody can't stay in Arlington the city of Dallas is going to be impacted as well as Fort Worth, Las Colinas, Frisco," said Lundy.

It's an event that will put the global spotlight on North Texas.

"The great thing about the World Cup is it's bringing people together, different faiths, different cultures," said Lundy.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule will be released in a special live broadcast at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.