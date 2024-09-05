Nonprofit in Dallas offers free Youth Mental Health First Aid training for adults

NORTH TEXAS – Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region places trained staff on campuses to provide daily intervention to "at-risk" students and families.

Their impact extends beyond the classroom to reach not only students but also their families.

The purpose of the Youth Mental Health First Aid intervention training is to prepare teachers and parents on how to recognize and react if a child is having a mental health crisis.

We're familiar with first aid skills to help people in emergencies, but how about first aid for those whose struggles may not be so visible?

Hillary Evans, a mom of three and graduate of youth mental health first aid training, says these are added skills to help everyone stay prepared, for every possible scenario.

"It's important to keep an open dialogue and even through nonverbal communication being able to recognize you know some of the signs that could be a warning sign for mental health challenge that that youth may be facing," Evans said.

Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region helps over 100 schools across 12 districts focus on "at-risk" students. Of the 10,000+ students they support, 61% meet one or more state criteria to be considered "at-risk" of dropping out of school. That's 7% higher than the state rate.

"We say centered around keeping kids in schools. We are in schools to keep kids in schools," Dr. Summer Rose, Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region's Chief Clinical Officer said.

The course introduces common mental health challenges, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan on how to intervene.

"This is a course that is designed to teach adults about the signs and symptoms of a youth mental health crisis, and then what to do when you find yourself in that situation," Dr. Rose said.

The youth mental health first aid training covers topics including anxiety, depression, substance abuse, disruptive behavior, and eating disorders.

"Unfortunately, I think that our youth are experiencing mental health challenges at very young ages, and again this is attributed to the environmental factors from social media to academic social pressures," Evans said.

The training provides a measured approach, not to diagnose a mental health illness, but to recognize and have a step-by-step action plan on how to intervene.

"I think sometimes we can get caught up in our emotions in a crisis, and this training provides a framework," Evans said.

As a parent and an advocate for youth mental health, Hilary Evans says she needed to be able to know the warning signs.

"One in five youth experience a mental health challenge during their lifetime. So, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."

The next free training is in the fall — Wednesday, October 23rd, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The complete training is eight hours. Two of those hours consist of online pre-work that has to be completed before the in-person training. Registration is online at CISDallas.org.