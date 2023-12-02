"No one deserves this," 2 women say bartender drugged them

DALLAS - Two women who say they were drugged at a popular Deep Ellum bar over the weekend say they're still struggling to feel safe, and normal.

Breyanna Knox and Nakia Roberton filed police reports accusing employees at the Harlowe of tampering with their drinks. CBS News Texas has not been able to reach the bar's management for comment, but police have confirmed the investigation.

The women went to the hospital, where a drug screen confirmed amphetamine in the blood. They spoke with our Robbie Owens about the trauma of wondering, 'what if'... and why they want to warn others.