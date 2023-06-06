No injuries reported at partially collapsed building in Fort Worth

No injured or trapped people in partial building collapse in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - A partial building collapse occurred near downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from local authorities.

The incident occurred on the 700 block of North Freeway, south of Pharr Street and was reported just before 3:45 pm. The Fort Worth Fire Department says the partially collapsed building housed a machine shop.

According to MedStar, there have been no reports of injuries or trapped individuals in the collapsed structure.

CBS News Texas has a crew on the way to the scene and will report further details when they become available.