2025 is bringing new state laws to Texas. Here's how they will impact you.

AUSTIN – A new year means new state laws and Texas is no exception. This time around, 2025 will bring several changes to Texas residents, including the repeal of car inspections, new tax reliefs, and the creation of more county courts to speed up case processings, among other reforms.

During the 2024 legislative session and even in previous years, Texas lawmakers drafted and passed several new laws designed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Here are some of the new laws every Texas resident should be aware of heading into 2025:

No mandatory car safety inspections in Texas

Starting in 2025, Texas drivers won't need to take their vehicle for a safety inspection, but they'll pay a slightly higher registration fee to support transportation and environmental programs.

House Bill 3297 removes the requirement for annual safety inspections for non-commercial vehicles. Instead, drivers will pay a $7.50 fee during vehicle registration.

For new vehicles from the two most recent model years, a $16.75 fee will be charged for two years. These fees will support the Texas Mobility Fund, the state's general revenue fund, and the clean air account.

Emissions tests will still be required in the following Texas counties:

Collin

Dallas

Denton

Ellis

Johnson

Kaufman

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

El Paso

Bexar (starting in 2026).

Property tax savings for Texas homeowners

Texas Senate Bill 2, known as the Property Tax Relief Act, aims to reduce property tax burdens on homeowners by lowering school district tax rates and providing additional state funding to ensure that school districts can continue to operate effectively.

The implementation of Texas Senate Bill 2's provisions around property tax relief is phased. While parts of the bill were already enacted in 2023, including the school district tax rate compression, some of the significant parts of the overall property tax reform, such as measures for broader property tax relief and adjustments, will take effect starting in Jan. 1, 2025.

This includes changes like the increase in the homestead exemption for school district taxes, which will give homeowners additional property tax savings.

More control over personal data

House Bill 4, known as the Texas Data Privacy & Security Act, enhances data privacy protections by limiting how businesses in Texas can sell and process personal data.

According to this law, Texans have the ability to access, correct, delete, and obtain a copy of their personal data collected by businesses. HB 4 states that businesses must be transparent about their data practices, obtain consent before collecting sensitive data, and implement measures to protect data security.

While Texas HB 4 was enacted in 2023, the major provisions of the law, particularly those that impose new requirements on businesses and grant new consumer rights, are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

New courts to improve the Texas judicial system

House Bill 3474 seeks to improve the judicial system in Texas by creating new courts and districts, clarifying notary powers, and implementing measures to alleviate the burden on jurors.

The creation of new judicial districts and courts means that people in areas like Bastrop, Brazos, and Collin counties will have local courts dedicated to handling cases. This can make it easier for local residents to access the justice system, reducing travel time and potentially speeding up case processing.

The law clarifies that Texas notaries have the authority to conduct depositions, which could make certain legal processes, like signing documents or sworn statements, more efficient and less dependent on specific court personnel.

Where can I view other bills that passed?

You can view all bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature on Texas Legislature Online.

To see the bills in the order they become law, visit the Legislative Reference Library of Texas (LRL)'s Bill Effective Dates page.